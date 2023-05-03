Rare parasitic plant rediscovered on dunes over Lake Michigan

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the rediscovery of a plant called the “Clustered Broomrape” on the dunes overlooking Lake Michigan in Manitowoc County.

The plant, also know with its Latin name “Orobanche fasciculata”, has not been seen in over 44 years.

According to the Ecyclopedia Brittanica, a parasitic plant derives all or some of its nutrients from other plants without benefiting the host plant, in some cases causing extreme damage to the host plant.

The discovery of the “Clustered Broomrape” and others are featured in the Rare Plant Monitoring Program’s recently released 2022 Annual Report. Almost 15% of Wisconsin’s 2,366 known native plant species are considered rare, meaning they are listed as endangered, threatened or of special concern.

Trained volunteers play a big role in detecting the plants. More than 50 from around the state submitted over 220 reports of rare plants in 2022, including 42 populations in areas of Wisconsin where they have not been documented before.

The Department of Natural Resources views these findings as very positive.

“These new discoveries are very exciting. They help increase our understanding of the number and locations of rare plant species in Wisconsin so we can better monitor and protect them,” said Kevin Doyle, DNR Natural Heritage Conservation Botanist and Rare Plant Monitoring Program Coordinator. “Volunteers also revisit known locations, another important part of the conservation process. If we don’t check on these populations, we won’t know when they are in trouble.”

Since 2013, the DNR’s Rare Plant Monitoring Program has trained and sent volunteers to check on the health and size of rare native plant populations. The volunteer program is Wisconsin’s largest source of rare plant data and is unique in the Midwest for its breadth of surveys statewide.

