New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - What happened to the person discovered in the marshy waters of Little Lake Butte des Morts? It’s a mystery Winnebago County detectives are now trying to solve.

Investigators believe they know the identity of the human remains discovered last week.

They’ve contacted that person’s family members -- but did so tentatively, explaining they still have a lengthy process ahead before reaching a positive identification.

Action 2 News talked with investigators and the head of a team of Wisconsin anthropologists working to put the pieces of this puzzle together and potentially bring someone’s family closure.

“On April 27th, a fisherman called the sheriff’s office and reported that they were fishing near some weed beds, located what they believed to be a body in the water,” Lt. Chris Braman, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Lt. Braman is on the case. He says they had some clues right away.

“The remains were wearing clothes that held the form of a body.”

But they were also met with challenges.

“Some of the normal ID processes aren’t possible due to the condition of the remains.”

He says they couldn’t use things like dental records or fingerprints, so they enlisted the help of biological anthropologists at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

“The methods we rely on are different in every case,” Dr. Jordan Karsten said.

Karsten, chair of the anthropology department at the university, is often called upon to help in local cases.

“Identifying human remains is a time-intensive process in a lot of cases, so typically if we have skeletal remains, for instance, we try to build a demographic wall or biological profile. We try to say this person is likely a male or female, how old they were, and how tall they were, then we go to law enforcement to see if there are potential matches,” Karsten explained.

Lt. Braman says Karsten and his team are invaluable. They will also turn to a private lab and other DNA experts.

“DNA is a newer science. Everybody thinks that DNA has been around forever, but the ease of access for law enforcement isn’t there yet. We have to go outside of our State Crime Lab to get an identification done, so in this case we are working with some private labs as well as some federal partners to find the most efficient way to get it done,” Braman said.

Braman believes the remains are several months old.

He says he’s aware there are high-profile cases in the area and people are wondering if there could be a connection.

“I talk to families every month related to some of the cold cases in the area, and it’s near and dear to my heart to get these cases solved,” he said.

Lt. Braman said it will take at least a month before we know exactly who the remains belong to.

