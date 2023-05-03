Neenah police officers have a new training tool - and it looks like a video game

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Flashing lights, crime scene tape. Police officers are facing an array of dangerous scenarios.

That’s why Neenah Police decided to invest in training that’s just about as close as one can get to real life.

Captain Thomas van Sambeek gets officer Erik Douglas ready for APEX training: “It’s kinda like a computer video game,” said the Captain.

“The body can’t go where the mind hasn’t been. We can set a scenario up in an abandoned warehouse, an apartment, building. I also have the ability to pull out any type of item I have pistols, knives,” Thomas van Sambeek explained.

“Every day we never know what’s going to happen,” officer Douglas remarked.

With a few clicks of the mouse, the entire scenario can be changed. One minute the trainee is in an apartment building, the next at dark alley.

Two big focuses on training right now are active shooters and mental health.

“I can probably say the vast majority of the calls I go to have some level of mental health to deal with. I pray that we never have an active shooter in Neenah but with that being said we have to set up scenarios where we can be prepared. Our training staff are top notch,” said officer Douglas.

Chief Aaron Olson says tools like the APEX show the department invests in the public’s safety - and the safety of the officers.

“The state dictates that we train 24 hours a year and our officers train close to 100 hours a year because we take training very seriously,” Chief Olson advised.

“A new recruit can look at our department, our agency look at another agency that might not have these types of resources, that will say yeah, I wanna work for Neenah,” officer Douglas said.

Tools to protect your family and make sure officers go home to theirs.

