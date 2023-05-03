MILDER WITH LESS WIND TODAY

After a couple gusty days across Wisconsin, the wind has finally weakened. Incoming high pressure has brought us calmer and milder weather today. Our high temperatures will vary from the low 50s by the lakeshore, to the upper 50s inland. Some spots in central Wisconsin could hit a seasonable 60 degrees this afternoon.

Sunshine has returned to northeast Wisconsin... However, more clouds will fill back in this afternoon due to colder, unstable air aloft in our atmosphere. Despite the occasional cloud cover, we should stay dry through tonight.

Our next weathermaker is a front passing through the area Thursday and Friday... Look for scattered showers tomorrow, with a chance of a late day thunderstorm. Your Thursday severe weather outlook is LOW. Additional showers will be around for the end of the work week.

Your weekend looks mostly dry, with just a SLIGHT chance of rain on Sunday. We’ll have seasonable high temperatures in the middle 60s, but the lakeshore will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Sun, then increasing clouds. Milder with a weaker wind. HIGH: 58, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool and calm. LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. A late thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 63

