MILDER WITH LESS WIND TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Getting cloudier Wednesday after lunch. Warmer than the past couple of days.
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a couple gusty days across Wisconsin, the wind has finally weakened. Incoming high pressure has brought us calmer and milder weather today. Our high temperatures will vary from the low 50s by the lakeshore, to the upper 50s inland. Some spots in central Wisconsin could hit a seasonable 60 degrees this afternoon.

Sunshine has returned to northeast Wisconsin... However, more clouds will fill back in this afternoon due to colder, unstable air aloft in our atmosphere. Despite the occasional cloud cover, we should stay dry through tonight.

Our next weathermaker is a front passing through the area Thursday and Friday... Look for scattered showers tomorrow, with a chance of a late day thunderstorm. Your Thursday severe weather outlook is LOW. Additional showers will be around for the end of the work week.

Your weekend looks mostly dry, with just a SLIGHT chance of rain on Sunday. We’ll have seasonable high temperatures in the middle 60s, but the lakeshore will likely be cooler with highs in the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

AFTERNOON: Sun, then increasing clouds. Milder with a weaker wind. HIGH: 58, but cooler lakeside

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool and calm. LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. A late thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty afternoon showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler. HIGH: 63

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Ayer
Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges
Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people

Latest News

First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunnier, then cloudier
First Alert Weather
MILDER WITH LESS WIND TODAY
First Alert Weather
BETTER WEATHER WEDNESDAY, LATE WEEK SHOWER CHANCES
First Alert Weather
SPRING STILL ON HOLD WITH GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS