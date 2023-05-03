MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Wisconsin Women in Conservation

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - In this month’s Wisconsin Women Making a Difference, we’re checking in with women in the field of farming.

The 2017 Census shows a 16% rise in the role women have, whether they’re farming or making the big decisions as land owners.

There’s a network called Wisconsin Women in Conservation, helping women grow in the industry.

It was a good day to hop on the ATV and hang out with the cows when we met Rachel Bouressa on the family farm in New London. Rachel owns this land -- her family farm where she grew up.

She’s a grazing expert with a specialty in soil health and a masters degree in agroecology.

“I like to always say if we’re managing for your soil first then the grass will come inherently -- so healthy soil, healthy grass, healthy animals, and then I direct market my beef, so a healthy final product for my customers.”

She’s also a conservation coach with Wisconsin Women in Conservation. It’s a group of women farmers, biologists and environmentalists who all have a mission to support, educate and inspire each other.

“Any time you can be in a group of people and feel like you’ve got something in common, and you’re a part of a community, and you get motivated and inspired by each other.”

Women have been interested in conservation for years, but more women are stepping in the field, hoping to make an impact.

Julie Peterson, a good friend of Rachel’s, is also a part of the network. “Peer-to-peer learning is so important, and this network really provides that,” Peterson said.

Peterson is a biologist with Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever.

“I work with land owners to implement conservation practices, really to help land owners plant what pheasants and wildlife need on the landscape. So what we plant for pheasants is this tall native grass. It has a really big root system, and you want to put a lot of variety of plants and flowers on the landscape for pheasants and a lot of other wildlife species,” she shared.

The women also want to bring sustainable, long-term change so future generations can have clean waterways, for example.

It’s why Rachel believes in cow grazing, knowing how much of an impact farming can have on our environment.

But none of it works without putting a shovel in the ground. The cows, by moving and grazing, she says, can do so much of the work.

“Healthy soil, where I’m not applying any real fertilizer because within the soil itself it’s going to be able to break down the organic matter into the nutrients that it needs,” Rachel said. She says it’s important letting it all run the way it would naturally.

Peterson said, “The value of really encouraging women to learn about conservation and get excited about it is there, because women own a lot of land in Wisconsin, and so traditionally women haven’t been at the table making management decisions. Being a part of this network really helps to encourage women to do some cool things on their property.”

Wisconsin Women in Conservation, as a network, hopes that by reconnecting the consumer or neighbor with the farmer, we can see rural communities thrive once again for years to come.

