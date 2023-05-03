INTERVIEW: Wisconsin’s next budget battle

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Work continues on crafting the next state budget in Wisconsin. The Joint Finance Committee began meeting Tuesday in Madison. The Republican-controlled committee released details of its shared revenue plan for local governments and eliminated hundreds of items from Gov. Tony Evers’ $104 billion budget proposal.

Gone are Gov. Evers’ 10% income tax for middle- and low-income earners, paid family leave, and public electric-vehicle charging stations. Republicans have been working on their own income tax cuts, requirements for how local governments spend state funding, and expanding the school voucher program.

Republicans tossed Gov. Evers’ last two biennial budgets to start from scratch, also.

We’re joined again by WisPolitics.com editor J.R. Ross on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about the budget process, what each side is saying, and how Republicans plan to use the state’s projected $7 billion surplus.

