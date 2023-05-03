Green Bay adds and armors police K9s with community donations

The Green Bay Police Department added K9s Maddie and Nox using community donations
The Green Bay Police Department added K9s Maddie and Nox using community donations(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department now has five K9 officers with the addition of two K9s and handlers to their team. The police department says the addition of K9 officers Mattie and Nox means the city can cover every patrol shift.

Mattie is a Belgian Malinois. Nox is a German Shepherd. Both are two years old and completed three months of extensive training in North Carolina at a kennel that specializes in police K9s, then had another 4 weeks of training in Green Bay as they were paired with their handlers. They’re both trained for tracking, suspect apprehension and narcotics work.

The addition of Mattie and Nox was funded through donations from the community, either to the Bark ‘n Blue Foundation directly to the police department’s K9 program.

The donations also covered bullet- and stab-resistant vests from Wisconsin Vest-a-Dog Inc. for all five of the police department’s K9 officers.

Bark ‘n’ Blue Foundation president and founder Heather Heil wrote in a statement, “Thanks to our generous donors at Bark ‘n Blue Foundation, we’re able to continue to support the Green Bay Police Department K9 team and ensure both handlers and K9s have the resources needed to protect our community and return home safely. This team is a great asset to our community, and we’re proud to support their efforts.”

“We are excited at the arrival of our two new police dogs, Mattie and Nox. The dogs and new handlers have been training hard and they are ready to get out on the streets to help protect and serve the citizens of Green Bay,” Police Lt. Jena Luberda wrote.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Ayer
Driver accused of crashing into Fond du Lac Verizon store faces a dozen charges
Little Lake Butte des Morts
New information on body found in Little Lake Butte des Morts marsh
A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
A white Kia is seen slamming into a parked school bus.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people

Latest News

Packing a box for shipping
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Work-from-home reshipping scam
A photo of a fire truck.
Victim trapped on roof during Sheboygan house fire
Rachel Bouressa on her family farm in New London
MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Wisconsin Women in Conservation
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunnier, then cloudier