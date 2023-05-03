Green Bay adds and armors police K9s with community donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department now has five K9 officers with the addition of two K9s and handlers to their team. The police department says the addition of K9 officers Mattie and Nox means the city can cover every patrol shift.

Mattie is a Belgian Malinois. Nox is a German Shepherd. Both are two years old and completed three months of extensive training in North Carolina at a kennel that specializes in police K9s, then had another 4 weeks of training in Green Bay as they were paired with their handlers. They’re both trained for tracking, suspect apprehension and narcotics work.

The addition of Mattie and Nox was funded through donations from the community, either to the Bark ‘n Blue Foundation directly to the police department’s K9 program.

The donations also covered bullet- and stab-resistant vests from Wisconsin Vest-a-Dog Inc. for all five of the police department’s K9 officers.

Bark ‘n’ Blue Foundation president and founder Heather Heil wrote in a statement, “Thanks to our generous donors at Bark ‘n Blue Foundation, we’re able to continue to support the Green Bay Police Department K9 team and ensure both handlers and K9s have the resources needed to protect our community and return home safely. This team is a great asset to our community, and we’re proud to support their efforts.”

“We are excited at the arrival of our two new police dogs, Mattie and Nox. The dogs and new handlers have been training hard and they are ready to get out on the streets to help protect and serve the citizens of Green Bay,” Police Lt. Jena Luberda wrote.

