Grand Chute Town Board fires administrator Jim March

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following a closed session meeting of the Town Board on May 3, 2023, the Town Board voted 4-1 to terminate Mr. March’s employment as the Grand Chute Town Administrator, according to a statement provided to the media by Town Chairman Jason van Eperen. The vote came after the third discussion in closed session on the matter.

The statement further reads: “The termination was “without cause” and based upon a simple desire on the part of the Town Board to move on from its relationship with Mr. March. In accordance with the terms of Mr. March’s 2008 Employment Agreement, I have provided Mr. March with written notice of his termination and indicated his final day of employment is June 2, 2023. As set forth in his Employment Agreement, Mr. March will receive severance compensation consisting of six months salary continuation and family health insurance coverage.

I wish to thank all members of the Town Board for their thoughtful deliberations surrounding a very difficult issue. Mr. March has dedicated a significant portion of his professional career assisting the Town of Grand Chute and its residents. I and the other members of the Town Board are grateful for his efforts and contributions. We wish Mr. March well in his future endeavors.”

Over the past few weeks, the job status of Grand Chute town administrator Jim March has been in limbo.

This came after the town board hired a Milwaukee law firm to pursue a desire to move on, with the town chairmen saying he wanted someone new in that position - after being re-elected to a second term in April.

“I think we need a fresh start. So, I think that’s the best move going forward,” Jason van Eperen said previously to Action 2 News.

Newly elected supervisor Beth English was asked about March, prior to taking office. She replied, “He’s been getting consistently good reviews, performance reviews.”

However, after taking part in a closed session, she voted to terminate his contract, which requires a 4 to 1, two thirds vote.

English told our reporter that her decision was “well considered.”

On behalf of Jim March, his attorney Michael R. Fox issued the following statement, also in writing: “We believe that not only was the town administrator’s termination last night without precedent and injurious to the town government but was based on an illegal motive on the part of certain Town Supervisors.

No basis was given for the action that terminated an employee who has been highly effective as Town Administrator for Grand Chute. The vote to terminate came without notice to Mr. March or the citizens of Grand Chute. The lack of a basis for the termination and the use of a rationale that certain supervisors just “wanted to move on” is highly suspect.

It begs the question: Move on from what? There are no issues regarding special assessments.

Administrator March’s job was to implement the lawful policy direction from the Board which, according to his evaluation by the Board, he did in exemplary fashion. Mr. March was dedicated to the citizens of Grand Chute as both an employee and a fellow citizen.

It is a wonderful community that has been a welcome home for him and his family for more than 14 years. We have previously suggested to the Town’s attorneys that a motivator for this termination was Mr. March’s cooperation with law enforcement in the investigation of Town Supervisor Ron Wolfe. Citizens have a First Amendment right to provide information to law enforcement.

It is our understanding that the State of Wisconsin is close to concluding its investigation into whether Supervisor Wolfe misrepresented his residence in order to qualify as a candidate for Town Supervisor. We expect the investigation by the state will shed additional light on this and other issues which may explain why Mr. March was terminated and whether his termination was lawful. In the coming days we will be evaluating all our legal options as the state concludes its investigation.”

WBAY has also learned that Supervisor Wolff has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice over its investigation.

At this point it’s unclear who will replace Jim March on an interim level, a month from now.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.