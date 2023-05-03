Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb expected to sign with Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Packers’ wide receiver Randall Cobb is expected to sign a deal with the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets.

This move puts him back together with his long-time teammate and friend, Aaron Rodgers.

Cobb becomes the fourth ex-Packer to sign with the Jets. Along with joining Rodgers, Cobb will also be reunited with former Packers Allen Lazard, Tim Boyle and Billy Turner.

Cobb has spent most of his career with the Packers. He left in 2019 to play for the Dallas Cowboys and then played for the Houston Texans in 2020. Cobb resigned with the Packers in 2021. Cobb ranks 5th in Packers’ history with 532 career receptions.

