DNR hosts 19th listening session on PFAS contamination in Marinette and Peshtigo

State considers suing company over pollution
By Emily Reilly
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR took questions from several members of the community gathered at northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Marinette. DNR staff say levels of PFAS contaminants in both surface and groundwater haven’t changed significantly since their last report.

Alyssa Sellwood from the DNR says groundwater is still testing at roughly 10-11,000 parts per trillion.

“They bounce around but they’re generally around that 10,000 PPT for PFOA,” said Sellwood. “So, we’re really not seeing significant changes at the point.”

According to the EPA, the health advisory limit is 0.004 Parts per trillion for PFOAs, a type of PFAS.

Sellwood also says it’s a decades-long process that takes quite some time for the levels to improve.

The DNR says it’s also finding non-detectable levels of PFAS in the five deep private drinking water wells installed by JCI Tyco, which is one of the interim remedial actions to counteract the chemicals.

However, other naturally occurring contaminants like radium, strontium and sulfate are still a concern in those deep wells.

“At this point it matches what we expected,” said Sellwood. “Non-detect PFAS at these elevated concentrations of these naturally occurring contaminants that do warrant treatment.”

The state of Wisconsin is also in the process of suing Tyco Fire Products, the plant believed to be responsible for PFAS contamination in Marinette county. A 15-day trial is set to take place in December of 2024.

