CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Work-from-home reshipping scam

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is warning against fake job offers to reship packages from your home.

The BBB became aware of the scam in late March. Victims are receiving unsolicited job offers or a lead on the job via email saying Limco Logistics or Limco Post in Madison is hiring packaging inspectors. The email says the job pays $3,700 plus bonuses after the first 30 days to print labels and ship name-brand items, including Apple watches, jewelry, and vacuum cleaners.

One victim in Oklahoma said they were sent to a website to fill out a W4 form with their personal information, provide a photo of their driver’s license, and provide their bank information for direct deposit -- all things scammers would want for identity and financial theft.

The BBB says the company’s website was newly created on March 6. The Madison address is an empty office. The company’s phone numbers, including a toll-free number, are disconnected. No one gets paid.

Based on similar reshipping scams, the goods that “inspectors” are receiving were probably purchased with stolen credit cards.

There is a Limco Logistics in Florida that has no connection to this scheme. It’s a legitimate business which says it’s been victimized by this scam as its name is being used fraudulently.

Lisa Schiller, BBB Wisconsin’s director of investigations, says, “Sharing such sensitive data with unknown actors leaves you wide open for identity theft, which is a huge concern.”

“Anytime anyone supplies such personal information, BBB advises they file reports with the proper authorities and closely monitor all accounts for suspicious activity,” Schiller said.

In addition to contacting your local police or sheriff’s office, you can file a complaint with the FBI at https://complaint.ic3.gov/ and with U.S. Postal Inspectors at https://ehome.uspis.gov/fcsexternal/default.aspx (when you’re asked for Scheme Category, select “International Fraud”).

Learn more about reshipping scams from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

