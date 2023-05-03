3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Breathing exercises and Alzheimer’s

Allergy season is approaching
By Brad Spakowitz
Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve heard that doing puzzles like crosswords and Sudoku can keep your brain active and reduce the risk of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Now there’s news that simple breathing exercises might help reduce the risk, too. (How about doing breathing exercises while filling out a crossword puzzle?)

Brad Spakowitz has more information from University of South California researchers in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. (Brad also reported 5 minutes of breathing exercises were as effective as exercise and medicine at lowering blood pressure. Watch those 3 Brilliant Minutes here.)

Brad also looks at the allergy season so far with numbers from Kagen Allergy Clinic. The news isn’t good for us allergy sufferers, but we already knew that, didn’t we?

You can see the numbers, dominant pollens and molds, and symptom risk every weekday with AllergyTrack at WBAY.com/allergy and on the WBAY news mobile app.

