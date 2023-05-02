Wisconsin DOJ launches new dashboard on state arrests for public use

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Statewide arrest information is now available to you. The Department of Justice recently announcing a new dashboard tool to help with transparency and to encourage data-driven policy decisions.

Have you ever wondered:

How many people are arrested for hunting deer during the off-season?

How many times someone has been arrested trying to impersonate a pharmacist to get a prescription?

How many people have been arrested for knowingly submitting false tax documents?

Now you can get those answers on your own by searching this new database on the state Department of Justice’s website.

“This dashboard contains arrest data from across the state of Wisconsin. There’s certain data that law enforcement agencies submit to our criminal history system. And we are making this available to the public for the first time,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Attorney General Josh Kaul says there’s no extra work for law enforcement agencies because they are already required to submit certain arrest data by law, but now the DOJ is compiling it into a searchable database for you.

“So, they can filter this data they can look at the statistics that are coming out they can compare them. So, it’s really a helpful tool for those who want to learn more about what arrests are taking place in Wisconsin,” explained AG Kaul.

Kaul says transparency is not the only goal here.

“We’re all familiar with the public safety challenges that many communities face and having good information so that our policymakers can make informed decisions based on the evidence that’s going to be a key part in moving forward in a way that’s going to increase safety for people across the state.”

The dashboard also gives detailed information about arrest rates on a county and statewide level. You can also filter the offense, from misdemeanor to felony. The DOJ says it updates the dashboard weekly, and you can find it here.

