WBAY Cares preview: Shoes for Sunshine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you plan to do some spring cleaning soon, a local celebrity hopes you’ll consider donating your unwanted footwear to her new donation drive.

Franki Moscato, a former American Idol contestant from Oshkosh, launched her first “Shoes for Sunshine” campaign to support two important causes near and dear to her heart.

She’s grateful for the people who’ve already given so generously.

“They just have bags of shoes, and they just want to, they feel good about decluttering their closets but they also feel good most importantly about supporting fighting this disease that’s hurting our kids and our families,” Moscato said.

Tuesday, see how Shoes for Sunshine will help the Franki Moscato Foundation combat teen suicide in our community and also serve impoverished families in developing countries.

Watch “WBAY Cares” on Action 2 News at 6.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.