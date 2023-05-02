Sturgeon Bay Police searching for missing young woman

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sturgeon Bay Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who disappeared late Tuesday morning.

Police are looking for Katana, who walked away from her residence in the 600 block of North 16th Place. She is described as 19 years old and non verbal autistic.

If anyone spots Katana, please call 911 so law enforcement can respond right away.

