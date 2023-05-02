SPRING STILL ON HOLD WITH GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather...
WBAY meteorologists declare a "First Alert Weather Day" when current or impending weather presents an increased urgency
By Steve Beylon
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Let’s try and look at the bright side of things... Yesterday’s accumulating snow is over. Green Bay got a record amount of 2.2″ of snow on the first day of May. Today though, will be a drier day, with only a few sprinkles or flurries.

However, most folks won’t enjoy today’s weather too much. It’s going to stay cloudy and cool with highs only in the 40s. Plus, that strong northwest wind will still gust up to 35 mph. Clouds will start breaking up later tonight, so hopefully we’ll see some sunshine returning tomorrow morning.

Thankfully, there’s warmer weather ahead. Highs will be rising into the 50s tomorrow, with highs around 60 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Both of those days will have scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Your weekend forecast looks dry though... Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and milder, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 15-25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Continued cloudy. Gusty winds. Sprinkles or flakes possible. HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Cool and brisk. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, then more clouds. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A few late showers... Maybe thunder? HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder and breezy. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Mild and breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 51

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A chance of showers. HIGH: 69

