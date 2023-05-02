Sotka’s attorney seeks more time in Green Bay double-murder case

Sotka's attorney requested more time to review evidence in the double-homicide case
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for a man accused of killing two women in Green Bay asked the court for more time to review evidence.

Richard Sotka, 48, is accused of killing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Paula O’Connor, 53. The women were found dead in Cegelski’s home on January 29. Sotka was arrested in Arkansas.

He was back in Brown County court on Monday, where his attorney said there is a lot of evidence to go through in this double-homicide case. They asked for another 45 to 60 days.

Prosecutor Dana Johnson told the judge the State was okay with giving the defense time.

“I will indicate for the record there’s quite a few representatives of the two victims and families in court, and I’m sure they would like it to go more quicker rather than slower in this process, but I know I’ve talked to them in the past and they all understand.”

Sotka’s next court date is scheduled for July.

In the meantime, he remains jailed in lieu of $2 million cash bail.

