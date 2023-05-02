Smoking materials cause Sheboygan apartment fire

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters responded to a report of fire alarms and smoke filling an apartment building in Sheboygan Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived within 4 minutes of the emergency call at 6:20 a.m. and found a fire on a second-floor porch that spread into an apartment and into the walls of the building on the 2300-block of Hillshire Drive.

Firefighters forced their way into the apartment and used a hose line to contain the fire while other fire crews evacuated neighboring tenants.

Damage is estimated at $15,000.

The fire department cleared the scene after about an hour.

The Sheboygan Fire Department is reminding people to use appropriate containers for smoking materials and make sure they’re completely extinguished. They’re also reminding people you should evacuate a building when you hear a fire alarm.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.