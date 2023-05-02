Report: Packers to host Patriots for joint practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will host Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots for joint practices during training camp, according to a report by The Athletic.

This will be the third time the Packers have hosted another team during camp in the Matt LaFleur era, with only the COVID-19 season in 2020 being the only exception. New England is also the third AFC team to visit Green Bay during training camp after the Houston Texans and New York Jets made the trip.

Last year the Packers hosted New Orleans for a pair of practices, and a preseason game at Lambeau Field. This year’s schedule would likely follow a similar schedule.

