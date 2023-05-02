Report: Jordan Love reaches $22.5 million contract extension with Packers

FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
FILE -Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. With Aaron Rodgers saying he intends to play for the New York Jets in the upcoming season, Love finally gets his chance to take over as a starting quarterback in his fourth NFL season. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New starting quarterback Jordan Love has agreed to a one-year contract extension with Green Bay worth up to $22.5 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter says $13.5 million of the extension is fully guaranteed.

The Packers had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to exercise the fifth year option of Love’s rookie deal, but this extension will count less against the salary cap this year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer. May 1, 2023
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer
In this check-washing example from Georgia, the payee was changed and a $73 check was rewritten...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Use gel pens to write checks
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY back on the air after interruption

Latest News

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL...
Packers sign 12 undrafted free agents
Matt Lafleur on Packers picks 2023 draft
Packers Draft Tracker: Day 3
Brian Gutekunst in good spirits on day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft
NFL Draft, Day 2: Packers pick 2 TE and 1 WR
It’s the dawn of a new era in Green Bay after the Packers dealt four time MVP quarterback Aaron...
On the Clock: Draft Edition 2023