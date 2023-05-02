Parents weigh in on non-discrimination guidelines at Gibraltar School District

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - Beginning earlier in the school year, the Gibraltar School District Policy Committee and Board of Education have discussed proposed policies surrounding non-discrimination in relation to those who identify as transgender or nonconforming.

The first policy is regarding students who are transgender or are non-conforming to gender role stereotypes.

The second policy looks at non-discrimination guidelines as it relates to locker room and bathroom usage for transgender and non-gender-conforming students.

Between these two policies, in determining when and how to implement these policies, the district would consider the following:

The student has identified as transgender consistently over a period of time The student has identified as transgender consistently across all environments The student is supported by the student’s parent(s) or guardian(s) The student has sought guidance or counseling in coming to the decision The student has consistently identified with the gender at school and elsewhere

“As a parent of someone who is transgender, and is very open because of the support that is shown to her here in our community, I want to make sure that we don’t focus on this picture of the transgender kids as being dangerous,” Anna Knapp said. “I believe that the policies that you currently have are really needed because of some of this depiction that is presented here.”

According to the policies, “the needs and concerns of each student should be assessed on an individual basis, and the administration reserves the right to deviate from these guidelines in its sole discretion on an individual basis.”

Parents who attended Monday evening’s meeting had questions regarding the wording of the policies; for example, one parent asked if there is a certain amount of time that someone has to be transitioned to be considered abiding by the policy. Another example was listing administrative members parents and students can use as a point of contact when discussing this matter.

“I would just like to draw attention to people who want to pick apart the policy to suit their personal thoughts on how they feel their kids should be interacting at school when it comes to the language about generalizing individuals that the administrator has the ability to look at an individual case by case basis, that language is all over our policy book,” Angela Sherman, a former board member said. “Policies are supposed to be slightly general, not completely general, to be able to allow for opportunity not to have to go back to the board if the board has to approve every instance of gender identity.”

Some parents who spoke applauded Gibraltar Area School District, as these policies are showing the school district moving forward with the sign of the times, and growing with a changing society. Northern Door Pride Board Member Olivia Lowry said there must be a process to make sure we give care and guidance to those who may be going through identity issues. She said children are a gift and truly are the future.

Lowry said children are not born with hate and judgment, but it’s taught.

“It is our belief that there are things that we are born with, that have to do with gender and sexual identity,” Lowry said. “Are there other outside factors? Of course, but imagine when a child only learns and knows cisgender culture as the only norm or when they are told either verbally or through actions that they are wrong or different or an outcast. That kind of rejection and judgment from peers, parents, and community is scarring. It is no secret that there is an alarming suicide rate of trans and LGBT youth. We as a community can do better. We can always do better. We hope and urge that as we progress in society, that we will take all measures to protect and foster a safe and welcoming environment for all children in our school system.”

“Throughout the policy, it just states the safety and welfare of all students and I feel it doesn’t necessarily apply to all students,” Liz Northrop said. “I think two options for everybody would be great but allowing transgenders to choose to identify one way and use that restroom doesn’t provide safety and welfare for the cisgenders or for whoever else is in there.

Like Northrop, other parents were concerned about students who identify as one gender one day and another the next day. Policy Committee Chair Jessica Sauter said there would be a decision made as to what the student would use.

“Say my son walked in tomorrow with absolutely no history of any or my daughter has no history of any prior behaviors, no counseling, nothing like that and said, ‘tomorrow I’m going to go use the opposite sex restroom because that’s what I feel like,’ that’s not allowed, Sauter said. “That is not a situation that will be allowed. That is a situation where they would be facing some sort of disciplinary action.”

A third proposed policy, the provision of privacy would make sure every student has the necessary privacy for people of all genders. This includes access to toilet stalls, locker room changing, and showering areas.

The provision of privacy would be incorporated in the proposed multi-million-dollar referendum project which consists of new construction and renovations in the school district. While construction occurs, people can use the segregated bathroom or locker room consistent with their identity or request to use a unisex bathroom.

One woman said she was concerned about hearing everyone talking about the negatives and fearing transgender people. She said she thinks the main objectives don’t have anything to do with people fearing transgender people. It has to do with bathrooms and locker rooms.

“This is about bathrooms and locker rooms and kids and their anatomy and who feels like they are safe,” she said. “I think people that are trying to make it about something else are wrong because that’s not what most of us are here for.”

The Policy Committee took the public’s suggestions and will go back and rework the policies’ wording. They will bring forth the newly worded policies to the Board of Education during its meeting at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 8.

