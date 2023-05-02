May Day: May 1st snow hit farmers hardest

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of us are ready for wintry weather to be done, but for local farms snow in May can have a big effect on performance for the rest of the year.

A day like Monday isn’t as productive on a farm.

“We have an order of how we do all of our spring chores, and with the weather hanging on like this with winter it pushes back everything,” Brittney Muenster, herd manager, said.

For the Muenster Cattle Company in Seymour, which has dairy cows and steers, snow in May means planting corn and hay for the cows’ feed will be delayed.

“It does make things a little more stressful, too, because we have to fit so much work into a smaller window,” Muenster added.

And if they don’t get enough corn and hay planted then they have to buy it -- and that can affect the bottom line.

“It’s a lot more expensive to buy feed than it is to grow feed.”

In a typical year, the Muensters like to be done planting by the second week of May, but with the weather this year, they say they’re looking more towards planting up until the end of the month. They say also that for most farms in the area, being done planting by mid-May is generally the goal.

“Next week the weather looks okay, so maybe three weeks we’ll have to kind of get everything done.”

Thankfully the cold weather doesn’t affect milk production very much.

“The cows do want be outside right now, they have been this year, but we can’t let them out now because the ground is too wet so they’ll wreck the grass,” Muenster said.

Muenster is a fifth-generation farmer, and her family’s been farming this land since 1874, so they also know how to handle the unexpected.

“I haven’t been around that long, but, I mean, over the years, talking to my dad and grandpa, they carry a lot less anxiety about these things,” she said.

Once the weather warms up, the Muensters have 100 acres to plant and estimate it will take about 3 days on top of regular farm duties.

