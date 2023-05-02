INTERVIEW: Go, Grow and Give for mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and we are becoming more and more aware of the growing need for mental health services.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin is launching a new campaign to help increase awareness: “Go, Grow and Give.”

The Go, Grow and Give campaign is social media-based, and it encourages people to focus on their mental health wellness and share their experiences using the hashtag #GoGrowGive.

Vicky Coppens, the manager of the Family Services Green Bay counseling clinic, and Paige Dorn, manager of their day treatment program, talked about the initiative on Action 2 News at 4:30.

In Wisconsin there is one mental health provider for every 440 people. That’s well above the national average of 1 provider for every 350 people.

We talked with Coppens and Dorn about the workload and the growing crisis among children and adolescents -- the age group the day treatment program is aimed at.

They also talk about how the Go, Grow and Give campaign is going to be used and what they hope it accomplishes.

