How to plan for new vehicle expenses

Used car prices are expected to come down about 10% in 2023
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Used vehicle prices are still 30% higher than before the pandemic, according to recent J.P. Morgan research.

A new car buying study from NerdWallet found that 26% of vehicle owners said their car expenses are a significant portion of their monthly budgets, making it hard for them to pay their other bills each month.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said if you are looking to buy right now, there are steps you can take to lower the cost.

“When you go shopping for a car, you really want to think about how the overall cost each month will fit into your budget,” Palmer said. “In general, you want to spend less than 50% of your take-home pay on your needs. And so that includes your housing, your food. So how will the car costs fit into that?”

She suggested purchasing an older model or a used car.

Palmer provided several other recommendations on how to lower your monthly vehicle expenses:

Financing: Interest rates have been rising, causing auto loans to be more expensive. Before you go into the dealership, shop around for financing options and get as low of an interest rate as possible. That can save you significantly each month on your car costs.

Car Insurance: Insurance costs are a huge factor in car ownership. Make sure you comparison shop for the best rates before you commit to a company or auto-renew your policy.

Gas Prices: Filling your tank also plays a role in overall vehicle expenses. Use apps like Waze or GasBuddy to guarantee you are paying the lowest price. You can also try the app Upside, which helps you earn money back when you fill up.

Routine Maintenance: Make sure you follow the recommended service schedule for your car. The immediate cost can actually save you money in the long run.

NerdWallet has online calculators to help you calculate how much you can afford to spend on a car plus what your overall monthly costs for the car will be.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police car.
Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer. May 1, 2023
Grant Fuhrman gets 17 years for stabbing school police officer
In this check-washing example from Georgia, the payee was changed and a $73 check was rewritten...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Use gel pens to write checks
Photo showing attire of PSSI employoee working in Ground Beef room of the Grand Island JBS...
Wisconsin firm that hired kids to clean meat plants keeps losing work

Latest News

First Weather
SPRING STILL ON HOLD WITH GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in...
Workers: ‘Rotten egg’ smell before chocolate factory blast
Postal problems for rural communities
Postal problems for rural communities
Postal problems for rural communities
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in a transient camp near UC Davis on Monday
2 fatal stabbings, 1 attempt rattle California college town