First-time homebuyers with good credit, now punished with new loan fees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Federal Housing Finance Agency is getting some backlash as a change in mortgage fees started May 1.

The adjustment could be helpful to those who are struggling to put enough money down and need affordable house payments. However, on the flip side, if you are considered to be a responsible buyer and have obtained a high credit score, you may not get much of an advantage toward getting a lower-interest loan.

“Interest rates have gone up, prices have gone up, affordability wise it’s been more difficult,” said Austin Solomon, team lead and realtor at the Solomon Group, Coldwell Banker Action.

Soloman said it’s more difficult to buy a home now than in recent previous years. The Loan Level Price Adjustment that took effect Monday is meant to help with that. The adjustment aims to make it easier for first-time home buyers and for people with less money to put down.

“It’s really affecting anything less than a 5% down scenario. it’s made it significantly more affordable for them to buy,” said Adam Karcz, mortgage broker, Karcz Lending Team, Nexa Mortgage.

The ramifications of the adjustment are causing criticism though. “I can’t help but feel for them,” said Karcz. “It used to be where if you had a really good credit score you’d have the best rate, best terms and if you had a lower score maybe you wouldn’t have as good of terms,” Solomon added.

Now, the difference between the two is shrinking at the cost of those with higher scores. “The risk being distributed to someone else and that’s the 20% down and the higher credit scores,” said Karcz.

While the adjustment may be less than a percent difference, when you’re dealing with the amount of money that goes into buying a home, especially for first-time buyers, it can make a huge difference. “It can be thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars in interest over time,” said Karcz.

There are 193 homes on the market in Marathon County now, however only 50 don’t have accepted offers.

“In our market it it’s probably more of a secondary issue. the primary thing that’s driving our market is supply and demand,” said Solomon. He said because of the high demand, the adjustment is probably not the main concern for a buyer. As time goes on and the market changes it could have a bigger impact.

According to Karcz, one thing that remains steady is that our area is known for having great credit scores. He said, “I’m not a big fan of redistributing that risk. I think that people should be rewarded ultimately for having good credit scores and saving money and being prepared.”

To be clear, it is still better overall to have good credit. You just may not get as good of a deal on your first home as you would have before May. Karcz added while it officially kicked in on Monday, it’s been part of the pricing for the past 45-60 days so it shouldn’t come as a complete shock.

