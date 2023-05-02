Double-homicide suspect back in court; no trial date set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The suspect accused of killing two women at a duplex on Elkay Lane in late January was back in Brown County court Monday afternoon.

Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of Rhonda Cegelski, 58, and Paula O’Connor, 53.

He was also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

During his status hearing, Sotka’s attorney Stephanie Rock asked for an additional 45 to 60 days to review the significant amount of evidence the case has since it’s a double homicide.

She told the judge she is three-quarters of the way done reviewing the material she was given, but hasn’t received it all.

Prosecutor Dana Johnson said from a victim’s family perspective it seems like a long time, but from his perspective, it’s still a fairly new case since the crime occurred in January.

“I will indicate for the record there are quite a few representatives of the two victims and families in court,” Johnson said. “I’m sure they would like it to go more quicker rather than slower in this process, but I know I’ve talked to them in the past and they all understand. Obviously, we’ve got to do it once again and we’ve got to do it the right way, especially in a double homicide.”

Sotka remains in jail on a $2 million bond. He’s expected back in court for another status hearing at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14.

