Bill would allow 14-year-olds to serve alcohol in Wisconsin

Alcohol-related deaths are on the rise, according to the Center for Disease Control.
By Emily Reilly and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new bill proposed by Republican lawmakers is pushing to change the age limit for serving alcohol to fourteen years old. Currently, the age limit is 18 years old in our state.

A statement from Senator Rob Stafshol, who introduced the bill yesterday, says reducing the age limit is a “simple solution” to resolve workforce shortage complications in the restaurant industry.

The bill clarifies the server would only be allowed to serve seated customers not those sitting at the bar. It also requires a licensed operator to supervise them.

Frank Harris with Mothers Against Drunk Driving says the proposal raises more questions than it solves. Similarly, local restaurant owners, like Missy Martens at the Copper State Brewing Company, in Green Bay, says she feels there isn’t enough clarification, and it puts a lot of responsibility on young people.

“My main concern would be someone over-serving someone or a child having to make a decision that they’re not prepared to make,” said Martens.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, if the proposal passes, Wisconsin would have the lowest age limit for workers allowed to serve alcohol.

