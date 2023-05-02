BETTER WEATHER WEDNESDAY, LATE WEEK SHOWER CHANCES

Temperatures will be gradually moderating over the coming week but summer-like air is not on the horizon anytime soon. At least it will be warmer than what we’ve been dealing with of late! Wednesday looks good but rain chances will be coming back.

Look for thinning clouds tonight with those gusty winds easing slowly overnight. Lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s. The average low right now is 41°.

We’ll enjoy morning sunshine Wednesday but clouds are expected to increase during the afternoon. Lighter northerly winds between 5 and 15 mph remain on track. Highs in the mid to upper 50s are likely, but an onshore flow will keep highs near 50° along the lakeshore. The average high is 62°.

Rain showers are possible Thursday and there could even be some late day Thunder in the region. Additional shower chances exist Friday and Saturday too. I’m going to lower highs a bit and keep things in the mid to upper 50s but there is a lot of uncertainty. Model guidance is all over the place at the moment and forecast confidence is low.

Highs in the 60s are possible again Sunday into next week... but there may be more showers around. Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NNW 10-20 G25+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. Brisk and cool. LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine with increasing afternoon clouds. Cooler near Lake Michigan. HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Late thunder? HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 65

