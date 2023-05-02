Ashwaubenon’s 432nd deploying to Europe in response to Russian aggression

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion is being deployed to Eastern Europe.

The Army Reserve unit is sending a company to support Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce. The operation was started to defend Europe in response to Russia’s aggression, then war, against Ukraine.

The 432nd says it’s been training for this deployment since last summer, and the company will deploy next week.

According to the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command public affairs office, they’ll go to a mobilization station for a couple of weeks before going to Europe.

The 432nd service members will be deployed for about one year, including the time for their additional training and winding down.

Specifically, they’ll be supporting the U.S. Army’s V Corps, which is in Europe for exercises and training with NATO allies and partners. V Corps has a forward headquarters in Poland for operational planning and oversight of forces rotating through Europe.

The public affairs office declined to say how many soldiers in the 432nd are going, citing security reasons. The Department of Defense classifies a company as between a few dozen and 200 soldiers.

A handful of soldiers left in February in advance.

The 432nd’s most recent deployment to Eastern Europe was in 2020.

It also served in Eastern Europe in 2017, Afghanistan in 2011, Iraq in 2008 and 2003, Kosovo in 2000, Bosnia in 1995, and Kuwait in 1991.

