3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: If you could read my mind...

As the late, great Gordon Lightfoot sang, “If you could read my mind, what a story my thoughts could tell.”
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the late, great Gordon Lightfoot sang, “If you could read my mind, what a story my thoughts could tell.”

Well, why wait? Using artificial intelligence and an MRI scanner, University of Texas-Austin researchers have developed a “decoder” that turns people’s stream of consciousness into a stream of text messages. And it’s not gibberish!

So in case you have an MRI you’re not using, Brad Spakowitz is going “out” of his mind to give you the info in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES!

