GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went off the air for half an hour for people who receive our signal via antenna or whose providers rely on WBAY’s over-the-air signal.

The signal went out shortly before 7 a.m. Monday and was restored just after 7:30.

We’re told the issue was related to how we were receiving ABC’s signal for Good Morning America.

