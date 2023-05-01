Manitowoc limits park restroom hours after vandalism

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The city of Manitowoc is closing the public restrooms at Red Arrow Park and Washington Park during school hours, blaming “ongoing misconduct and vandalism issues.”

During weekdays, the restrooms will be opened in the late afternoon for afterschool activities and will lock automatically at 9 p.m. They’ll be open their normal hours, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., on weekends.

The hours are unchanged for restrooms in other city parks which have automatic locks. These washrooms are open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city will reassess the restroom hours after June 9, which follows the last day of school in the district and is the day of Lincoln High School graduation.

