It snows in May

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first day of May starts with a First Alert Weather Day and measurable amounts of snow.

This is only the 18th time measurable snowfall was seen in Green Bay since record-keeping started in the late 1800s. The last time was in 2010.

The forecast calls for up to 3 inches of snow in the Green Bay area and more up north. It will collect mostly on grassy surfaces. Roads are warmer than the earth, but drivers might encounter slippery roads with a rain/snow mix.

Niagara schools called a two-hour delay Monday morning and St. Anthony Parish in Oconto Falls canceled a food truck event Monday afternoon because of the unseasonable weather.

