HAPPY MAY FOOL’S DAY... IT’S SNOWING!

Can you believe it? May has started off with wet snow... Since 1886, we’ve only seen 17 days of accumulating snow in the month of May. The last time it’s happened was back in 2010.

In fact, through the late morning, Green Bay has received 2.2″ of snow, which broke a daily record for the first day of May. As our temperatures slowly rise through the 30s to near 40 degrees, you’ll see more rain showers this afternoon. Some wet flakes may mix in at times.

We also have to keep an eye on the winds... Northwest wind gusts up to 40 mph, plus the weight of the wet snow on tree branches and power lines, could knock out the power in some places. The winds are excepted to stay strong through tomorrow.

Our messy May precipitation is expected to taper tonight, with only sprinkles and flurries leftover tomorrow. The forecast looks drier for the rest of the week, with SMALL rain chances on Friday and Sunday. As this stubborn storm finally swirls away, look for warmer weather to return later this week. Highs will be back to, and above 60 degrees from Thursday and into next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NW 20-30+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW/N 15-25+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Rain showers and some wet flakes. Gusty winds. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Cloudy with spotty snow showers. Still blustery. LOW: 36 (steady)

TUESDAY: Continued cloudy. Windy again. Sprinkles or flakes possible. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, then more clouds. Milder, with less wind. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A brisk wind. Continued mild. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers WEST. HIGH: 66

