Grant Fuhrman faces sentencing for stabbing school police officer

By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man convicted of trying to kill an Oshkosh West High School liaison officer at the age of 16 is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, faces up to life in prison for the attack on now-retired officer Mike Wissink. A jury found him guilty of attempted 1st degree intentional homicide after his trial in February.

The attack happened in Wissink’s office at the high school in 2019. Fuhrman stabbed him with a fork. Wissink fought back and shot and wounded Fuhrman to stop the attack.

The sentencing hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. Action 2 News will have updates online and on-air.

