Four people injured in crash in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 32 and County Highway B in the Village of Pulaski on April 30 at around noon.

One car had crossed the median and hit another vehicle with four occupants, who all sustained non-life threatening injuries. Two of those injured were taken to a Green Bay area hospital.

The driver of the car that crossed the median, a 57-year-old man from Green Bay, was suspected of OWI, according to a written statement released by the Pulaski Police Department. The department wrote that it will be referring felony criminal charges for 5th offense OWI, causing injury.

Additional charges may be referred as the vehicle crash remains under investigation, reads the statement further.

The Pulaski Police Department was assisted on scene by Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department, N.E.W. Paramedic Rescue, County Rescue and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

