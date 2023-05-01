FBI alerts sheriff’s office of video threat to Rosendale-Brandon School District

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - There was increased law enforcement presence at Rosendale schools Monday after authorities became aware of a threatening video. Authorities learned of the threat, made about 3 weeks ago, when an intermediate student talked about it on social media.

The FBI intercepted the threat when it was shared on social media. The FBI notified the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office early Monday morning. Rosendale-Brandon School District officials were also notified.

Deputies and the FBI identified the Rosendale Intermediate School student talking about the threat on social media, which led them to another student. That’s when authorities learned that other student made the threatening statement last month.

The sheriff’s office reminds parents and students that any threats -- real or perceived -- should be reported to law enforcement immediately or to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Speak Up Speak Out Wisconsin website, speakup.widoj.gov. Don’t spread the threats on social media. The sheriff’s office says it takes all threats to student safety seriously and will investigate them to the fullest extent.

The sheriff’s office was assisted in its investigation by the Ripon Police Department and assisted at schools by an officer from the Rosendale Police Department.

