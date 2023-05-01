Event raises nearly $15,000 for suicide awareness

(WHSV)
By Emily Roberts
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of people in the Fox Valley turned their grief into advocacy after their loved ones died by suicide, raising $14,826 for the Center for Suicide Awareness in Kaukauna.

“Going through what I went through put me in a really dark spot,” Organizer John Vang said two years after losing his girlfriend. “Not knowing who I could talk to. Even though I had hundreds of people behind me, I was still walking alone.”

Vang and a group of friends coordinated dozens of raffle baskets, a silent auction, a 50/50 drawing and a live band to collect money for the cause at the Stone Toad Bar & Grill Sunday.

“They have a lot of services at the Center for Suicide Awareness to offer to help and even just to sit and talk and be an advocate for somebody who really needs help,” Vang explained.

Organizers want people to know it’s okay to not be okay.

“There’s not a lot of talk when someone loses someone to suicide and we need to stop that stigma and let people know that it’s okay to talk about it,” Organizer Elisha Steltenpohl said.

Help is just a message away. Connect with a trained crisis counselor with the Center for Suicide Awareness by texting “HOPELINE” to 741741.

According to the center’s website, “HOPELINE™'s purpose is to offer emotional support and resources before situations rise to crisis level. Texts received reflect struggles with breakups, relationship issues, job loss, bullying, LBGTQIA+ issues, parental issues, school, friends, or just having a bad day.”

“People can phone call but a lot of times people don’t want to talk on the phone about things that are going on,” Steltenpohl continued. “So anyone can just send a text and there’s always going to be someone there to answer that text message.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can find resources at the Center for Suicide Awareness, iincluding the hopeline. You can also dial 988 to connect with Wisconsin Lifeline for confidential support rgarding suicidal thoughts, a mental health and/or substance crisis or any other kind of emotional distress.

