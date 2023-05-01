Court grants West Allis police access to Green Bay City Hall recordings

Audio recording device on a hallway ceiling at Green Bay City Hall
Audio recording device on a hallway ceiling at Green Bay City Hall
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County Circuit Court judge has granted the West Allis Police Department access to audio recordings from Green Bay’s City Hall building.

The West Allis Police Department was asked to investigate audio recording equipment that was installed in Green Bay City Hall. As part of the department’s investigation, as noted in the court order, the West Allis Police Department believes it necessary to review audio and/or video recordings captured in Green Bay City Hall in 2022 and 2023.

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed by an attorney for the Wisconsin state Senate, saying the audio recording devices are an invasion of privacy and infringe on freedom of speech. The lawsuit names the City of Green Bay and Mayor Eric Genrich as defendants.

A response from an attorney for the city said the surveillance devices were added to hallways outside the city council chambers, city clerk’s office, and mayor’s office over a period of a year-and-a-half after incidents outside city council meetings and in the clerk’s office involving unruly members of the public making people fearful.

City council members said they were not notified about the new security measures although the attorney for the city said an email about security at city hall was sent to all 800 city employees.

In March, the Green Bay city council voted to remove audio recording systems at city hall.

In a new court order filed last Friday, a judge ordered that any media -- audio and/or video -- captured at city hall in 2022 and 2023 shall be made available to the West Allis Police Department. The judge also ordered the information provided to the department shall not be “decimated,” “reproduced” or shared with anyone else and that it remain confidential.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country music singer Willie Nelson is celebrating his 90th birthday with a two-day concert event
Willie Nelson celebrating 90th birthday with 2-day concert event
In this check-washing example from Georgia, the payee was changed and a $73 check was rewritten...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Use gel pens to write checks
Fatal Crash in Oshkosh involving motorcycle
Fatal crash in Oshkosh
Still photo of handcuffs.
Man arrested in Winnebago County for OWI, 4th offense
Crash in Pulaski
Four people injured in crash in Pulaski

Latest News

Grant Fuhrman enters a Winnebago County courtroom for the first day of his trial
Grant Fuhrman faces sentencing for stabbing school police officer
Crash in Pulaski
Four people injured in crash in Pulaski
WBAY-TV, an ABC affiliate serving Northeastern Wisconsin
WBAY back on the air after interruption
Snow in Door County on May 1, 2023
May 1st brings back Wisconsin’s winter wonderland