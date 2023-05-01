Court grants West Allis police access to Green Bay City Hall recordings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County Circuit Court judge has granted the West Allis Police Department access to audio recordings from Green Bay’s City Hall building.

The West Allis Police Department was asked to investigate audio recording equipment that was installed in Green Bay City Hall. As part of the department’s investigation, as noted in the court order, the West Allis Police Department believes it necessary to review audio and/or video recordings captured in Green Bay City Hall in 2022 and 2023.

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed by an attorney for the Wisconsin state Senate, saying the audio recording devices are an invasion of privacy and infringe on freedom of speech. The lawsuit names the City of Green Bay and Mayor Eric Genrich as defendants.

A response from an attorney for the city said the surveillance devices were added to hallways outside the city council chambers, city clerk’s office, and mayor’s office over a period of a year-and-a-half after incidents outside city council meetings and in the clerk’s office involving unruly members of the public making people fearful.

City council members said they were not notified about the new security measures although the attorney for the city said an email about security at city hall was sent to all 800 city employees.

In March, the Green Bay city council voted to remove audio recording systems at city hall.

In a new court order filed last Friday, a judge ordered that any media -- audio and/or video -- captured at city hall in 2022 and 2023 shall be made available to the West Allis Police Department. The judge also ordered the information provided to the department shall not be “decimated,” “reproduced” or shared with anyone else and that it remain confidential.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.