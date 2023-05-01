Community leaders call for inspection requirements for smaller bridges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New questions are rising about the safety of some small bridges in our area, after a small bridge collapse in La Crosse County last month.

Bridges under twenty feet aren’t required to be inspected in Wisconsin. Many of these small bridges such as the one in La Crosse were built in the early 1900s and are in rural areas. Some towns don’t have room in the budget for smaller bridge assessment or repairs.

Some leaders in the community, like Mike Koles, the Executive Director of the Wisconsin Towns Association, are calling for state-wide bridge assessment requirements. His suggestion is to allow the association to find the total number of bridges that are less than 20 feet in length in the state and begin repairs on the one’s that need it.

Paul Fontecchio, the Brown County Highway Commissioner, says some small towns or counties will have a relief fund in the case of an emergency or collapse, but he also says drivers shouldn’t have to wait for a bridge to break before repairs are completed.

“Now, at Brown County, we have an engineering staff and we go out an proactively look at this stuff. A lot of these townships don’t have these resources and that’s where the problem is,” said Fontecchio.

Koles says the association is waiting on the new state budget to pass this summer. They’re hoping it will offer some relief and include funding for state-wide small bridge inspections and inventory.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.