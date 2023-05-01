Brown County Sheriff seeks new approach to stop illegal drug shipments by mail

By Brittany Schmidt and WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to take a new approach to stop illegal drug shipments through the mail.

Sheriff Todd Delain would like to offer up one of his deputies to take on an additional role and become a U.S. Postal Service task force officer in northeast Wisconsin. He says in 2022, approximately 60 percent of Brown County seizures of fentanyl were related to distribution through the U.S. Postal Service.

The sheriff says the position would help with the interception of drug packages, allow for timely investigations, more access to postal records and the ability to go after the smaller seizure amounts still impacting communities.

“If it’s 1,000 or 10,000 pills of fentanyl, to federal government, that might be small amount, they don’t have time to investigate, but here in northeast Wisconsin, we see the impact it has,” said Sheriff Delain.

There are two U.S. Postal Service task force members in the state, in Milwaukee and Madison. But with the support of Congressman Mike Gallagher, Sheriff Delain is hoping to get one in northeast Wisconsin as well.

