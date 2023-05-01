BREEZY & COOL AGAIN TUESDAY BUT MILDER AIR IS COMING BACK

We’ve had yet ANOTHER taste of winter this spring with Green Bay getting a record setting 2.2″ of snow for the first day of May. Some snow may continue near the U.P. border region and into the U.P. over the next 24 hours but most of us are done with snow... hopefully until fall.

Green Bay Snow Stats (WBAY)

Cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions are expected tonight. Lows will be in the 30s. Wind gusts over 30 mph will remain possible. Lingering snow showers may continue in northern Forest and Florence Counties. Heavier snow continues across the higher terrain of the western U.P.

Look for a mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool day again on Tuesday. Highs for most of us will be in the 40s. Wind gusts from the NW may be over 30 mph at times. A few spotty showers or flakes can’t be ruled out, especially across the North.

High pressure will give us a pretty good day Wednesday. We’ll have a little more sun, lighter winds, and highs in the upper 50s again. We’ll take it!

Additional rain showers are possible both Thursday and Friday. Highs should be near 60° plus or minus.

For the weekend... Saturday is looking partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Mid to upper 60s are possible on Sunday but some late day rain showers can’t be ruled out.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW 15-25 G30+ MPH

TUESDAY: NW 10-25 G30+ MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy, blustery, and cool. Lingering snow showers near U.P. border. LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Continued cloudy. Windy again. Chance of a rain or snow shower. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Lighter winds. Milder. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Seasonable. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late day showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. HIGH: 67

