Authorities update public on human remains found at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing

A police car.
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office provided a new update on human remains found last week in a marshy area at Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing.

“Due to the state of the human remains, normal methods of identification are not possible,” the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

Working in coordination with the Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, the sheriff’s office said investigators are actively employing other identification protocols. DNA, further forensic examination, and other biological testing are all part of those efforts, but these procedures take time.

Through other evidence associated with the remains, a potential identity of the person has been developed. The Winnebago County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office met with the family of this person and they have been tentatively notified.

The Sheriff’s Office will not be confirming an identity until there is physical evidence to support it. The investigation into cause or manner of death is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

