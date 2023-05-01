Authorities investigate recent local school threats

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time in as many days we’re learning about threats causing a scare at two local schools. Action 2 News first alerted you Saturday about a hit list in Sturgeon Bay and now a video in the Rosendale-Brandon School District in Fond Du Lac County.

First off, everybody here in Rosendale is safe. The school and the sheriff’s department both say there is no immediate danger to specific staff or students.

The sheriff’s department says they got a call from the FBI early Monday morning about a video threat shared on social media by a student from Rosendale Intermediate School.

The school resource deputy spoke with that student and they believe another student made the threat three weeks earlier. Right away this letter went out to parents from Superintendent Wayne Weber saying:

“Based on the content and timing of the post, there was no belief that students or staff were in imminent danger. However, we take all threats seriously. Therefore, in an abundance of caution, I asked for police presence at our schools while the matter was further investigated by the FBI, county law enforcement, and school officials.”

He went on to say:

“Parents, please talk with your children about the use of social media. As a parent myself, i know the power social media has on children and adults alike.”

This comes just two days after we told you about a so called “hit list” discovered by a faculty member at Sturgeon Bay High School. It was written on a sticky note. A letter sent to Sturgeon Bay families reads: “We immediately located the student and brought the student into the office. The student in question has been suspended and will not be returning to the school for the remainder of the year.”

Principal Keith Nerby also said: “We encourage you to talk to your child about the importance of reporting any concerning behavior or information that they hear or see.”

That’s the same message we are hearing from Sturgeon Bay Assistant Police Chief Dan Brinkman who was on that case.

“Whether it’s something that’s authored by a student, whether it’s communicated over social media, or if it’s verbalized to other students, it is their responsibility to bring that forth to the police department, local authorities and if it is in school, again act swiftly. Bring it to the attention of a teacher or some other authority figure,” said Brinkman.

As for the case in Fond Du Lac County, the investigation is still going on.

Lt. Chris Randall says he hopes parents will send a message to their kids, not only see something, say something, but if you make a threat of any kind, you will get in trouble.

