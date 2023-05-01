3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fried foods and mental health

A recent study out of China finds new evidence of a link between fried foods and mental health issues -- specifically anxiety and depression.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: May. 1, 2023
But which came first, the fried chicken or the fried egg? Do fried foods worsen anxiety or depression, or do people with these conditions eat them as comfort foods?

Hold off on that bucket or big box for 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES while Brad Spakowitz gives us details of the study’s findings.

