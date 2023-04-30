WET SNOW, WIND, & RAIN ON MONDAY

Mother Nature is poised to take us back to winter on Monday with snow, rain, wind, and cool temperatures. On a positive note, Monday will be the worst day of the entire week (and perhaps the worst day for quite some time).

Rain showers will continue Sunday evening before turning to wet snow later on. A coating to 3″ of snow could accumulate mainly on grassy surfaces through Monday morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid to low 30s... just warm enough to keep roads more wet than icy. There could be some slush around for the AM commute so stay alert just in case. Winds will increase from the northwest.

Snow Potential Through Monday (WBAY)

Plan on snow showers Monday morning with a transition back to rain showers as temperatures slowly moderate during the day. Highs will only be from the upper 30s to low and mid 40s... about 20° below normal for the first day of May. Any snow accumulation in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore should quickly melt. Snow showers could continue during the day across far northern Wisconsin near the U.P. border. Heavy snow will continue across the higher terrain of the U.P. Winds from the NW will be sustained at 15 to 25 mph with 30 to 40 mph wind gusts.

Additional Snow Through Tuesday (WBAY)

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool 40s hang around on Tuesday. Lingering showers are expected too... with even more snow showers near the U.P. border and up into the U.P.

High pressure moves in Wednesday. Expect lighter winds, more sunshine, and milder highs in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll feel amazing after the start of the week.

Highs in the upper 50s are likely Thursday and Friday but we’ll have more clouds around the chance of more showers. Trends for the coming weekend suggest needed sunshine and milder highs in the 60s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NNW 10-20 G25+MPH

MONDAY: NW 15-25 G30-40 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening rain showers. Wet snow develops late. Breezy. LOW: 34

MONDAY: Coating of wet snow in the AM. Rain showers in the PM. Windy & cool. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Flakes north. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Closer to normal. Lighter winds. HIGH: 57 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Milder. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 65

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.