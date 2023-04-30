WET SNOW, RAIN, AND WINDY CONDITIONS THROUGH TUESDAY, 1-2″ POSSIBLE

The same system over the Great Lakes will bring more chances of scattered showers and wintry mix Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected Sunday morning in terms of wet snow, but a better chance of accumulating wet snow may come Sunday night into Monday. Due to the ground being warm, most of the wet snow will melt away quickly, but some lawns could have a dusting of snow. Rainfall amounts still look to be between a quarter of an inch up to an inch of rain causing flooding concerns. Highs on both Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 40s which is 20 to 25 degrees below average. Winds will also pick up the pace from the northwest gusting up to 35 mph.

By Tuesday, the system will finally move off as high pressure moves in over the upper Midwest. Tuesday will start out cloudy with showers, but by the afternoon clouds and rain will gradually move out. There could even be moments of brief sunshine. Highs will start warming back up to the 50s and 60s by Wednesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: NNW 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Early wintry mix then rain by afternoon, breezy at times. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Early showers then wintry mix and wet snow. Breezy. LOW: 33

MONDAY: Wet snow during the morning, then rain by the afternoon. Dusting possible & windy. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chances of showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, chances of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chances of showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. HIGH: 64

