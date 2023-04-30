Shooting kills 2 men, injures 3rd victim in Seattle park

Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday...
Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Two men were killed and a third person was wounded during a shooting in a Seattle park Saturday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cal Anderson Park around 10:30 p.m., the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

Officers found three men with gunshot wounds and provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department personnel arrived. One man succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Two other victims were transported from the park in the Capitol Hill neighborhood to Harborview Medical Center, where the second man died, police said.

The third shooting victim was listed in critical condition, police said.

Investigators were searching for a man who reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Note titled ‘hit list’ found at Sturgeon Bay High School
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Human remains found in ‘marshy location’ in Little Lake Butte des Morts in Fox Crossing
Egg Yolk Cafe on fire
Fire damages Egg Yolk Cafe
Matt Lafleur on Packers picks 2023 draft
Packers Draft Tracker: Day 3
Snow may fall and even stick
MORE RAIN, WIND, AND EVEN SNOW IS ON THE WAY

Latest News

In this check-washing example from Georgia, the payee was changed and a $73 check was rewritten...
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Use gel pens to write checks
Six high school students were injured after gunfire erupted at a house party in southern...
Report: 6 students shot, wounded at Mississippi house party
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Suspect bites off part of police sergeant’s finger at Los Angeles metro station
Police say officers were escorting a man, who was allegedly in possession of drug...
Police sergeant hospitalized after part of finger bitten off; suspect arrested