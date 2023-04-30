Man arrested in Winnebago County for OWI, 4th offense

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Toby Douglas Skipper, 44 years of age, from Redgranite, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense, according to a statement issued by the WSP.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 5:05 PM, a Wisconsin State trooper was traveling on Interstate 41 southbound in the area of State Highway 76 in Winnebago County when the trooper observed a vehicle driven by Toby D. Skipper deviating from his designated lane and not wearing his seatbelt.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop for the violations and observed indicators of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, and as a result, Toby Douglas Skipper was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence, fourth offense. Toby was transported and released to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division.

