Fatal crash in Oshkosh

Fatal Crash in Oshkosh involving motorcycle
Fatal Crash in Oshkosh involving motorcycle(MGN online)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old man died when the motorcycle he rode collided with a car in the evening of April 29 in Oshkosh.

The crash happened at the intersection of Algoma Boulevard and West New York Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle is being cooperative with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Members of the Crash Investigation Team, Criminal Investigations Division along with the Unmanned Aircraft System (Drone/UAS) Team assisted with this incident.

